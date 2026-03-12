Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Stock Price Down 10.7% – Here’s Why

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.25. 379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woolworths to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WLWHY

Woolworths Stock Performance

Woolworths Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.