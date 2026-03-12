Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $204.40 and last traded at $205.21, with a volume of 209948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $351.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $323.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 7.76%.Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.050-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.700-18.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Cristen L. Kogl sold 145 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $34,177.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,583,262.77. This trade represents a 0.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,444,000 after acquiring an additional 416,568 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $772,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.