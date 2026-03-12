Short Interest in Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rises By 193.2%

Johnson Matthey PLC (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,290 shares, a growth of 193.2% from the February 12th total of 781 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,467 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JMPLY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

JMPLY stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 826. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Johnson Matthey plc is a UK-based specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company with a history dating back to 1817. As a public limited company headquartered in London, it has built a global reputation for expertise in platinum group metals (PGMs) and advanced catalytic materials. The company has evolved from its origins in precious metals refining into diversified segments focused on environmental and energy solutions.

The company’s principal business activities encompass the development and manufacture of emission control catalysts for the automotive and industrial sectors, alongside process technologies for chemical production and refining.

