Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.2260. 4,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 8,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Seasons Education (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc is a China-based provider of K-12 educational services, offering a continuum of academic programs from pre-kindergarten through senior high school. The company operates private schools under the Four Seasons Education brand, delivering a blend of core curriculum subjects alongside international programs such as Cambridge Assessment International Education. Instructional offerings include full-time day and boarding school options, after-school tutoring, summer enrichment courses and test-preparation services, designed to meet the needs of students aged three to eighteen.

The company’s schools are located primarily in eastern China, with campuses in provinces such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

