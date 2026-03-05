JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €16.29 and last traded at €16.41. 177,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.87.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.42 and its 200 day moving average is €15.57.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains.

