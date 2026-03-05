Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $151.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.41.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $149.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $624.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.35. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $159.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $339,313.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 18,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,955.28. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,734. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: Higher crude prices from Strait of Hormuz tanker disruptions lift near?term revenue and cash?flow prospects for integrated producers like Exxon, supporting margins and dividend/cash?return potential. Read More.

Higher crude prices from Strait of Hormuz tanker disruptions lift near?term revenue and cash?flow prospects for integrated producers like Exxon, supporting margins and dividend/cash?return potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reaffirmed a buy stance on XOM, a vote of confidence from a well?known research house that can support investor sentiment and buying interest. Read More.

Bernstein reaffirmed a buy stance on XOM, a vote of confidence from a well?known research house that can support investor sentiment and buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Several analyst notes and upgrades (and recent price?target revisions) have pushed XOM to fresh 12?month highs recently, reinforcing bullish conviction among some institutional investors. Read More.

Several analyst notes and upgrades (and recent price?target revisions) have pushed XOM to fresh 12?month highs recently, reinforcing bullish conviction among some institutional investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Exxon plans to send a technical team to Venezuela, which could open opportunities to restore or expand production if logistics and political/security issues are resolved. Read More.

Exxon plans to send a technical team to Venezuela, which could open opportunities to restore or expand production if logistics and political/security issues are resolved. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Exxon will ship about 600,000 barrels of fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to cover Australian import needs — a first for the company that signals logistical flexibility but has limited immediate earnings impact. Read More.

Exxon will ship about 600,000 barrels of fuel from the U.S. Gulf Coast to cover Australian import needs — a first for the company that signals logistical flexibility but has limited immediate earnings impact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference provided strategic color but no major new guidance — useful for modeling but not market moving by itself. Read More.

Company presentation at the Morgan Stanley Energy & Power Conference provided strategic color but no major new guidance — useful for modeling but not market moving by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn Exxon’s production and logistics could be exposed by the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions, adding supply uncertainty, potential higher transport/insurance costs and operational risk. Read More.

Analysts warn Exxon’s production and logistics could be exposed by the U.S.–Israel–Iran conflict and Strait of Hormuz disruptions, adding supply uncertainty, potential higher transport/insurance costs and operational risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An Exxon VP sold 2,150 shares (filed with the SEC) — a routine insider sale but one that can be read negatively by short?term traders amid recent volatility. Read More.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.