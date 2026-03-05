Genesco (GCO) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect Genesco to post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Genesco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:GCO opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $284.21 million, a PE ratio of -146.33 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in Genesco by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 986,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,137,000 after buying an additional 76,494 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,431,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $38.00 price objective on Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Genesco Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee-based retailer, wholesaler and licensee specializing in branded footwear, headwear, apparel and accessories. Through its portfolio of retail chains, wholesale distribution channels and licensing agreements, Genesco brings a range of product offerings to consumers in North America and Europe.

The company’s retail segment includes specialty chains such as Journeys, which targets fashion-focused teens and young adults in the United States and Canada, and Schuh, a footwear retailer with locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

