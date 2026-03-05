ATB Cormark Capital Markets Cuts Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Price Target to C$35.00

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$37.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

DCBO stock opened at C$25.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.30. Docebo has a 52-week low of C$22.00 and a 52-week high of C$47.97.

Docebo (TSE:DCBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.95 million for the quarter. Docebo had a return on equity of 73.40% and a net margin of 15.58%. Research analysts expect that Docebo will post 1.6842684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America. The firm derives its revenues from two main sources: software as-a-service application (SaaS); and professional services revenue, which includes services such as initial project management, training, and integration.

