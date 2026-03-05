Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective raised by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$88.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SU. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.07.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$78.21 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$43.59 and a 52-week high of C$80.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.46.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.04 billion for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 13.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.63%.

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen. It also conducts energy trading activities focused principally on the marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, byproducts, refined products and power.

