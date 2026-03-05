Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £6,024,150 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total value of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Price Performance

FDEV stock opened at GBX 383.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.87. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market cap of £138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 446 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.