Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £6,024,150 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total value of £6,024,150.
Frontier Developments Price Performance
FDEV stock opened at GBX 383.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 450 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 455.87. Frontier Developments plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 180 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 588.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The stock has a market cap of £138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03.
Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Frontier Developments Company Profile
Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.
At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.
We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.
