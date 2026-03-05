Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Short Interest Update

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,075,812 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 29th total of 16,068,749 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,464,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 21.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,464,463 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 2,523,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. Robert Half has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

