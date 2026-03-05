Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Expands By 24.4%

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,014,312 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the January 29th total of 1,619,504 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,506 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,554. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The company has a market cap of $127.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 28.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 678.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.46%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.