StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,601,255 shares, an increase of 23.2% from the January 29th total of 8,604,156 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,715,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,715,120 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SARO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price objective on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of StandardAero stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,511,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. StandardAero had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StandardAero will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

StandardAero announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $450.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other StandardAero news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 726,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,895,884.60. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,840,400. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of StandardAero by 120.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,139,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623,652 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in StandardAero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,038,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in StandardAero by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period.

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

