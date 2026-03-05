Artemis Resources (LON:ARV) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 and last traded at GBX 0.30. 5,780,909 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 21,676,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.30.

Artemis Resources Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.18.

About Artemis Resources

Artemis Resources (ASX/AIM: ARV; FRA: ATY; US: ARTTF) is a gold and copper-focused resources company with projects in Western Australia.

The Company’s projects include;

• The Karratha Gold and Copper Project (100%) – includes the Carlow gold/copper resource with multiple prospective satellite prospects including Titan, where drilling hit 1m at 16.4g/t Au.

• Cassowary Iron Ore Copper Gold (IOCG) Potential – located east of Kalgoorlie on the edge of a crustal boundary with a number of identified intrusions targeted for drilling in late 2025.

• Paterson Central Gold/Copper project in the Paterson Province (located adjacent to Greatland Gold / Newmont’s recent gold-copper discovery at Havieron and only ~42km from the Newmont Telfer gold mine).

• Artemis also owns the Radio Hill processing plant, located only 35km from Karratha.

