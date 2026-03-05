GP-Act III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPATU) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.92 and last traded at $10.92. 16 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

GP-Act III Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Get GP-Act III Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GP-Act III Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GP-Act III Acquisition stock. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPATU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

GP-Act III Acquisition Company Profile

GP-Act III Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPATU) is a Cayman Islands-exempted special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

The company has no commercial operations of its own. Its management team seeks to identify and complete a business combination with a target that offers strong growth potential and strategic fit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP-Act III Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.