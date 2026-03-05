NatBridge Resources (OTCMKTS:NATBF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NATBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.7650. Approximately 18,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 81,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

NatBridge Resources Trading Down 0.6%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About NatBridge Resources

NatBridge Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the LeMare property that comprises 12 mineral claims located in British Columbia, as well as a mineral rights package that includes three patented claims consisting of NI 43-101 inferred gold resources. The company was formerly known as Great Eagle Gold Corp. and changed its name to NatBridge Resources Ltd. in June 2025.

