Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $86.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. Ventas has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of ($1,229.71) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $801,606.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,114,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,515,880.44. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 35,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,020,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,175. This represents a 32.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,397. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,116,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $474,571,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 32,509.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,648,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,722,000 after buying an additional 4,634,520 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,606,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,440,000 after buying an additional 3,202,323 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after buying an additional 3,075,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

