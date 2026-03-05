Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has $160.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $125.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $148.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Twilio from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.22.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $123.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 647.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.67%.The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.210-1.260 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,495,125. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 43,753 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,080 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth approximately $3,423,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 57.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,212,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,353,000 after buying an additional 440,423 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Twilio by 54.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.2% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 133,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real?time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi?factor authentication.

