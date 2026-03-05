Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CP. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of CP opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 123,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after buying an additional 68,333 shares during the period. Stone Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,431,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,294,000 after buying an additional 303,464 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

