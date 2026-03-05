First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,799 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 29th total of 16,844 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $126.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $88.06 and a fifty-two week high of $128.37.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $0.4092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

