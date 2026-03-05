Short Interest in XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Expands By 29.0%

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,356,199 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the January 29th total of 1,051,282 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 244,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 244,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

XOMA Royalty Stock Up 3.6%

XOMA stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $327.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. XOMA Royalty has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $39.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. TD Cowen raised shares of XOMA Royalty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on XOMA Royalty in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research raised XOMA Royalty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of XOMA Royalty from $104.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 152,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOMA Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 266.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA Royalty

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ: XOMA) is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company’s business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company’s investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

