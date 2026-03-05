Sen. Markwayne Mullin Purchases Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently bought shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Monolithic Power Systems stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 2/4/2026.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.3%

MPWR opened at $1,099.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.45. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $1,256.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,083.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $983.19.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 22,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.16, for a total value of $26,790,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,314,121.12. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total value of $951,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,567 shares in the company, valued at $27,187,785.24. The trade was a 3.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,550 shares of company stock valued at $114,256,090. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Zacks Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,218.42.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

