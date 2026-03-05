DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Raised to $17.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barrington Research from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $13.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 16.25%.The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is -21.33%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,836.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 105,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 38.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 804,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 223,339 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 84.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 192,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 63.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,355,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 526,973 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Director purchases: Long?time director Gregory T. Lucier bought sizable blocks of stock on March 2 and March 3 (27,555 shares at ~$14.24 and 22,445 shares at ~$14.03), raising his ownership to ~50,000 shares — a strong insider confidence signal. InsiderTrades Article

Director purchases: Long?time director Gregory T. Lucier bought sizable blocks of stock on March 2 and March 3 (27,555 shares at ~$14.24 and 22,445 shares at ~$14.03), raising his ownership to ~50,000 shares — a strong insider confidence signal. Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research raised its price target to $17 — an upbeat analyst action that implies meaningful upside relative to current levels and can attract buyer interest. Barrington Research PT Raise

Barrington Research raised its price target to $17 — an upbeat analyst action that implies meaningful upside relative to current levels and can attract buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded XRAY from “strong sell” to “hold,” removing a negative rating and potentially supporting short?term sentiment improvement. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded XRAY from “strong sell” to “hold,” removing a negative rating and potentially supporting short?term sentiment improvement. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $16 but left a “neutral” rating — modestly positive for price targets but limited catalyst without a rating upgrade. Mizuho Note

Mizuho raised its price target to $16 but left a “neutral” rating — modestly positive for price targets but limited catalyst without a rating upgrade. Neutral Sentiment: Investor access: Management will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10) — a scheduled event that could provide fresh guidance or color but is not itself a guaranteed catalyst. Conference Notice

Investor access: Management will present at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference (Mar 10) — a scheduled event that could provide fresh guidance or color but is not itself a guaranteed catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamental watch?items: Coverage notes flag international revenue trends and mixed analyst targets (average PT ~$14.42) — useful context for modeling but neither clearly bullish nor bearish on its own. Zacks Analysis

Fundamental watch?items: Coverage notes flag international revenue trends and mixed analyst targets (average PT ~$14.42) — useful context for modeling but neither clearly bullish nor bearish on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears anomalous (reports showing zero/NaN), so treat any short?squeeze narratives as unreliable until corrected data is posted.

Short?interest reporting appears anomalous (reports showing zero/NaN), so treat any short?squeeze narratives as unreliable until corrected data is posted. Negative Sentiment: Earnings & guidance caveat: The company slightly missed quarterly EPS consensus (by ~$0.01) despite a revenue beat, and FY?2026 guidance (1.40–1.50 EPS) sits below some sell?side estimates (~1.84), which could cap upside if analysts lower forecasts. MarketBeat Summary

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

