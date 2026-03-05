NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3150 per share and revenue of $12.4970 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Up 2.7%

NLCP stock opened at $15.98 on Thursday. NewLake Capital Partners has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital set a $16.00 price objective on NewLake Capital Partners in a research report on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of NewLake Capital Partners to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $16.00 price target on shares of NewLake Capital Partners in a report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on the acquisition, development and operation of self-storage properties across the United States. Established in the mid-2010s, the company seeks to generate stable, long-term cash flows through a portfolio of facilities that serve both individual and commercial customers. By structuring investments through its operating partnership, NewLake delivers a REIT structure to investors while maintaining operational flexibility on the ground.

The company’s core activities include identifying value-add or newly developed self-storage facilities in growth-oriented markets, negotiating acquisitions or ground leases, and overseeing construction or renovation.

