Short Interest in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Expands By 21.7%

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 33,043 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 29th total of 27,157 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $24.13.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

About Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF ( NASDAQ:HIDE Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 128,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors. HIDE was launched on Nov 17, 2022 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

