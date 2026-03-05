GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €15.10 and last traded at €15.08. 85,857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.02.

GFT Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €18.54 and its 200-day moving average is €18.02.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions. The company serves clients in investment and retail banking, insurance, and industrial sectors.

