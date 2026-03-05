Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Shares Up 23.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) traded up 23.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 4,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Identillect Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

About Identillect Technologies

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Dana Point, California.

