Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 43 and last traded at GBX 43. 64 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 50,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 45.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.65.
Shearwater Group Company Profile
The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance. Its growth strategy is focused on building a scalable group that caters to the entire spectrum of cyber security and managed security needs, through a focused buy and build approach.
The Group is headquartered in the UK, serving customers globally across a broad spectrum of industries.
