RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €707.50 and last traded at €715.00. Approximately 24,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €731.50.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a fifty day moving average of €694.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €663.56.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking systems for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers iCombi Pro, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking processes; iVario Pro, a multi-functional cooking system; iCombi Classic, a multitalented combi-steamer; and ConnectedCooking, a digital kitchen management solution. It also provides accessories, care products, service parts, and services. The company serves restaurants and hotels; catering, such as company canteens, hospitals, schools, universities, military facilities, prisons, and retirement homes; and quick service restaurants, caterers, supermarkets, bakeries, snack outlets, butchers' shops, service stations, and delivery services.

