583,075 Shares in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV Acquired by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 583,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,794,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of CoreWeave as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at $28,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on CoreWeave from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, January 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV opened at $85.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion and a PE ratio of -26.83. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.The business’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 111,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total value of $8,066,200.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,922,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,738,461.80. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brannin Mcbee sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $21,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 248,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,055,493.04. This trade represents a 54.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,549,568 shares of company stock valued at $384,597,724 over the last quarter.

About CoreWeave

(Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Further Reading

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