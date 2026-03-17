Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,962,077.20. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This trade represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,415.63 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,249.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,013.52. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,573.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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