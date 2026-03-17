Hilltop Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 150.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,737,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.85. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $21.07.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

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