Hilltop Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,761 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 43.9% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.0% in the third quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 21,090 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 450.3% in the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.28.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $264.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $276.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.33%.

Key Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,244.82. This trade represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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