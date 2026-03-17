Holocene Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 840,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,563,000. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 1.17% of Kymera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,138,000 after acquiring an additional 340,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,347 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 491,737 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,730,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KYMR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $81.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 25,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,145,641.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,731.60. This trade represents a 27.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $417,543.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 117,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,530.20. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,561 shares of company stock worth $17,097,428. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $79.60 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.