iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,127 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 402,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 29,227 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 221,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $71.04 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.09 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

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