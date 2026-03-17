Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 69,981 Shares of Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,981 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Celestica worth $46,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Celestica by 42.5% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Celestica by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price objective on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jason Phillips sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.92, for a total transaction of $30,892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 12,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,449.28. This represents a 88.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 89,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $25,722,175.80. Following the sale, the president owned 108,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,323,426.50. The trade was a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 297,923 shares of company stock worth $88,027,459 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Price Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $270.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.16. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $363.40.

Celestica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company’s service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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