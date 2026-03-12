Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,449% from the previous session’s volume of 18,100 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

