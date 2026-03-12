Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 280,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,449% from the previous session’s volume of 18,100 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy Stock Performance
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.
The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Harbour Energy
- The Forbes Mineral America Needs
- How China Accidentally Created Its Own Rare Earth Rival
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.