Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.5850, with a volume of 1473286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $379.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.89 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diversified Healthcare Trust

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, CEO Christopher J. Bilotto acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 266,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,133.65. This trade represents a 8.12% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and management of healthcare properties across the United States. The company focuses on assets that serve the senior housing and post-acute care sectors, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, memory care centers and medical office buildings. By partnering with experienced operators, Diversified Healthcare Trust aims to generate stable, long-term cash flows through triple-net leases and percentage rent structures tailored to each property type.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple states and encompasses a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant properties.

