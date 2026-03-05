Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in February

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 307,492 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 29th total of 414,369 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 842,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 842,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUGT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the second quarter worth $71,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.99. 597,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.04. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $320.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.08.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.