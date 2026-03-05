iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Short Interest Down 24.1% in February

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,339 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 22,857 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,703. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.73. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $143.18.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

