Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Short Interest Update

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 125,663 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 29th total of 165,605 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,156 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHC stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 747,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,004. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

