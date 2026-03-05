Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.5870 and last traded at $40.5870. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.0450.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 3.9%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.40.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assicurazioni Generali, commonly known as Generali, is an Italian insurance and financial services group that ranks among the largest global insurers. The company underwrites a comprehensive portfolio of products spanning life and health insurance, property and casualty coverage, retirement solutions and savings plans. In addition to its core insurance activities, Generali offers asset management services through its dedicated arm, Generali Investments, and provides real estate investment solutions across a diversified portfolio.

Founded in 1831 in Trieste, Italy, Generali has developed a strong international footprint over nearly two centuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.