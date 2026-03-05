Short Interest in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Decreases By 23.7%

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,433,499 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the January 29th total of 1,878,147 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on WESCO International from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp set a $340.00 price target on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.45. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $125.21 and a 1 year high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.30.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 2,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $831,269.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 28,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,734,837.65. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,114 shares of company stock worth $6,128,353. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting WESCO International

Here are the key news stories impacting WESCO International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Independent valuation arguing the shares look attractive on fundamentals — a detailed DCF on Seeking Alpha concludes WESCO has “strong fundamentals at a reasonable price,” using a 8.69% WACC and conservative cash?flow assumptions, which may support buying interest from value investors. Article Title

Independent valuation arguing the shares look attractive on fundamentals — a detailed DCF on Seeking Alpha concludes WESCO has “strong fundamentals at a reasonable price,” using a 8.69% WACC and conservative cash?flow assumptions, which may support buying interest from value investors. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised WESCO’s FY2026 and several mid?term quarter estimates (and issued a FY2028 view of $20.22), signaling some analysts see upside to near?to?mid?cycle earnings vs earlier forecasts — this provides fundamental support for the stock over a multi?quarter horizon. (Zacks research notes released 3/2/2026)

Zacks Research raised WESCO’s FY2026 and several mid?term quarter estimates (and issued a FY2028 view of $20.22), signaling some analysts see upside to near?to?mid?cycle earnings vs earlier forecasts — this provides fundamental support for the stock over a multi?quarter horizon. (Zacks research notes released 3/2/2026) Neutral Sentiment: Zacks’ analyst blog mentioned WESCO among other coverage highlights — increased visibility from analyst coverage can boost trading volume but is not by itself directional. Article Title

Zacks’ analyst blog mentioned WESCO among other coverage highlights — increased visibility from analyst coverage can boost trading volume but is not by itself directional. Neutral Sentiment: WESCO was included in a Zacks round?up about dividend stocks gaining interest as investors seek steady payouts — this may attract income?oriented buyers but has limited immediate impact on the directional move. Article Title

WESCO was included in a Zacks round?up about dividend stocks gaining interest as investors seek steady payouts — this may attract income?oriented buyers but has limited immediate impact on the directional move. Negative Sentiment: Near?term estimate cuts by Zacks: analysts trimmed Q1 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS forecasts and lowered portions of FY2027 estimates — these downward revisions pressure sentiment because they reduce near?term earnings visibility and may lower short?term expectations. (Zacks research notes released 3/2/2026)

Near?term estimate cuts by Zacks: analysts trimmed Q1 2026 and Q1 2027 EPS forecasts and lowered portions of FY2027 estimates — these downward revisions pressure sentiment because they reduce near?term earnings visibility and may lower short?term expectations. (Zacks research notes released 3/2/2026) Negative Sentiment: WESCO’s most recent reported quarter (Feb 10) showed an EPS miss versus consensus ($3.40 vs. $3.82) despite revenue growth; management set FY2026 guidance of $14.50–$16.50, a wide range that leaves execution risk in focus — investors often sell into earnings uncertainty. (Referenced MarketBeat summary)

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

