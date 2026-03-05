Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 294,836 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the January 29th total of 239,686 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 942,137 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Happy City Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NASDAQ HCHL traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 68,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,459. Happy City has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Happy City in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Happy City currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Institutional Trading of Happy City
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happy City stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Happy City Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HCHL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Happy City at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Happy City Company Profile
Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a restaurant operator that operates three all-you-can-eat hotpot restaurant through our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiaries in Hong Kong. We have been in the restaurant services industry serving the Hong Kong market for over 5 years, which is a relatively short operating history compared to some of our established competitors. Our restaurants serves all-you-can-eat Thai and Japanese hotpot to our customers under the brand names “Thai Pot” and “Gyu! Gyu! Shabu Shabu”.
