Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO) vs. Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Head to Head Comparison

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) and Powerstorm (OTCMKTS:PSTO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airgain and Powerstorm”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Airgain alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $51.78 million 0.97 -$6.43 million ($0.53) -7.79 Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Powerstorm has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Airgain has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerstorm has a beta of -2.21, meaning that its share price is 321% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.8% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Airgain and Powerstorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -12.41% -16.82% -10.89% Powerstorm N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Airgain and Powerstorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 1 0 4 0 2.60 Powerstorm 0 0 0 0 0.00

Airgain currently has a consensus target price of $6.20, suggesting a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Airgain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than Powerstorm.

Summary

Airgain beats Powerstorm on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc. provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas. It offers embedded and NimbeLink embedded moderms; custom cellular solutions; cellular IoT development; cellular IoT development kits; and IoT data plans. In addition, the company provides 5G connectivity, smart repeaters, and fixed wireless access; asset tracking solutions, devices, and partners; and external antennas, fleet antennas, IoT antennas, network antennas, vehicle networking, partner solutions, and accessories. It offers its products under the Antenna Plus brand. It serves industrial, consumer, automotive fleet, enterprise, energy, medical, transportation, agriculture, services, and public safety markets. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Powerstorm

(Get Free Report)

Powerstorm Holdings, Inc. operates a consortium of privately held sustainability-themed companies acquired for growth. Its scope of action targets SMEs in 5 themes, including real estate and heritage, telecom and fiber, power and alternative energy, food and aquatic innovation, and electric mobility. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.