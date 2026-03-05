Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 (LON:MAV4) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4 – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51 and traded as high as GBX 51.50. Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 shares last traded at GBX 50.50, with a volume of 60,561 shares changing hands.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £81.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.91.

Insider Activity

In other Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 news, insider Fraser Gray acquired 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 per share, for a total transaction of £4,991.22. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Maven Income and Growth VCT 4

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in mature and later stage. It seeks to invest in mature small and medium sized companies operating in a range of sectors and AIM/ISDX quoted companies. The fund invests in the United Kingdom. It does not invest more than £1 million ($1.2 million) in its companies within one year. It seeks a majority stake in the companies. The fund seeks to make co-investments.

