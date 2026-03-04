Shane Kapral Sells 616 Shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.91, for a total transaction of $136,696.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,334.23. The trade was a 63.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shane Kapral also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $129,360.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $128,134.16.

On Monday, February 9th, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.54, for a total value of $130,308.64.

On Monday, February 2nd, Shane Kapral sold 616 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.04, for a total value of $124,456.64.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Shane Kapral sold 615 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $124,672.80.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Shane Kapral sold 1,238 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $250,051.24.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Shane Kapral sold 613 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $124,911.01.

On Monday, January 12th, Shane Kapral sold 749 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.83, for a total value of $148,923.67.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Shane Kapral sold 224 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.47, for a total value of $45,129.28.

On Monday, January 5th, Shane Kapral sold 1,946 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.21, for a total transaction of $397,392.66.

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO Group stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.89. 875,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.07 and a 12 month high of $226.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 0.66.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TKO Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in TKO Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $210.00 target price on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

Key Headlines Impacting TKO Group

Here are the key news stories impacting TKO Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: TKO announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share, payable March 31 to holders of record March 16 — a tangible shareholder return that can support the stock’s valuation and attract income-focused investors. TKO Declares First Quarter 2026 Dividend

TKO announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.78 per share, payable March 31 to holders of record March 16 — a tangible shareholder return that can support the stock’s valuation and attract income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Mark Shapiro said TKO will increase pay for WWE and UFC talent; this supports content/talent retention but could pressure margins depending on how increases are funded and whether they drive higher revenue. TKO’s Mark Shapiro On WWE And UFC Pay

CEO Mark Shapiro said TKO will increase pay for WWE and UFC talent; this supports content/talent retention but could pressure margins depending on how increases are funded and whether they drive higher revenue. Negative Sentiment: Seaport Research downgraded TKO to Neutral, flagging valuation and/or execution concerns; analyst downgrades often weigh on momentum-driven names and can lead to selling pressure. Seaport Research Downgrades TKO

Seaport Research downgraded TKO to Neutral, flagging valuation and/or execution concerns; analyst downgrades often weigh on momentum-driven names and can lead to selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares for about $2.1M (SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~8% — insider selling at this scale can be interpreted negatively by the market even if routine. Nick Khan SEC Filing

Director Nick Khan sold 9,518 shares for about $2.1M (SEC filing), reducing his stake by ~8% — insider selling at this scale can be interpreted negatively by the market even if routine. Negative Sentiment: CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares, a ~64% reduction in his reported holding; additional insider sales amplify concerns about near-term insider conviction. Shane Kapral SEC Filing

CFO Shane Kapral sold 616 shares, a ~64% reduction in his reported holding; additional insider sales amplify concerns about near-term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces are questioning whether TKO’s rally is supported by earnings and cash flow, highlighting a high P/E and an earnings miss in the most recent quarter — valuation scrutiny may limit upside until growth or margins prove sustainable. Has the Rally Outrun Its Earnings?

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

