Randall Fields Sells 2,500 Shares of ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 2,500 shares of ReposiTrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $21,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,500 shares in the company, valued at $797,350. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ReposiTrak Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of ReposiTrak stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 214,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,627. ReposiTrak Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The stock has a market cap of $158.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million during the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 14.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRAK. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in ReposiTrak by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares in the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

Featured Stories

