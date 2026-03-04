Kyle Steven Brown Acquires 3,333 Shares of Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,661.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 376,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,947.50. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TRIN traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. 1,583,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,529. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%.The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.5%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRIN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Capital One Financial set a $17.00 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $17.50 target price on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. AWM Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 174.2% in the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 177,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 112,507 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $737,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Trinity Capital by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 155,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 118,942 shares during the period. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

