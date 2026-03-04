Michael Kerr Sells 1,550 Shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael Kerr sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 60,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,931.20. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Down 1.1%

QTWO stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,092. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $96.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.18. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Market roundup mention — Q2 was included in a list of notable movers on Yahoo Finance; this is informational but not a direct company development. Negative Sentiment: CEO Matthew Flake sold 91,590 shares (avg $49.75, ~$4.56M) and 26,921 shares on Mar 3 (avg $49.72). These disposals reduced his holdings materially and are disclosed in SEC filings. CEO Form 4

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Q2 from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Q2 by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

